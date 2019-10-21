Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 21.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

