KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $38,670.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, Dcoin and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041413 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.42 or 0.06047835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001056 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00044283 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 6,575,830,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,557,307,630 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, KuCoin, Gate.io, BitMart, ProBit Exchange, OOOBTC, Exmo, Dcoin, Bilaxy, COSS, Livecoin, YoBit, CoinBene, P2PB2B, HitBTC, Mercatox, ABCC and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

