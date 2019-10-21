KeyCorp Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $56.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FE. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $48.38 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

