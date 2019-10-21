KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

NYSE SON opened at $58.01 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 79.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,960,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,469,000 after acquiring an additional 867,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,369,000 after acquiring an additional 460,426 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $16,280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

