Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 3.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 943,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 782,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,111,000 after purchasing an additional 483,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cummins by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,932,000 after purchasing an additional 452,071 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.94. 474,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,833. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.61.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

