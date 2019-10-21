Kessler Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 228.5% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 172,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 119,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 679,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. 3,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,894. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0769 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

