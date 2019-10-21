Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $518 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.97 million.Kennametal also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kennametal from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

KMT opened at $30.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

