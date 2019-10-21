Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $6,231,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $6,396,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $6,322,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $6,151,000.00.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.50. 1,342,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,413. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 123.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 86.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.