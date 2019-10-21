Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE:KMF opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

In related news, Director Albert L. Richey bought 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $52,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.