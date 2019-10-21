KAMES CAPITAL plc Raises Holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082,688 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 2.34% of Plug Power worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 55.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $504,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.50 price objective on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.96.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,027,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,857. The company has a market capitalization of $740.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.