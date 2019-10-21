KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $33.15 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Alphabet by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,245.89. The company had a trading volume of 505,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,216.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,175.85. The company has a market cap of $862.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

