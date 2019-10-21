KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,241 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.62% of Albemarle worth $45,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 51.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Albemarle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Albemarle by 41.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Albemarle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Vertical Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Gabelli started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

