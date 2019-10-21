Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

