Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,460. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

