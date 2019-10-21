JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $464.52

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.52 and traded as low as $480.91. JZ Capital Partners shares last traded at $480.91, with a volume of 379 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $383.97 million and a PE ratio of -45.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 464.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424.19. The company has a quick ratio of 22.68, a current ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99.

About JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.