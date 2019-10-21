JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $120.56 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $121.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.10. The firm has a market cap of $384.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

