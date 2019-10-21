JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $120.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $384.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $121.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

