Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

