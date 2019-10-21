John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $440.59

Shares of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $440.59 and traded as low as $396.50. John Menzies shares last traded at $402.50, with a volume of 240,425 shares.

MNZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 748 ($9.77) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 396.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 440.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17. The firm has a market cap of $341.72 million and a P/E ratio of -670.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. John Menzies’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

