John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,040,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $154.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.12.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

