John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 5,243 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 2.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 83,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.