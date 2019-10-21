John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 15,157 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,926,000 after acquiring an additional 283,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $21,810,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 598.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 115,488.8% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 165,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 165,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 151,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,414. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $100.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

