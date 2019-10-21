John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 348.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 117,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $89.81.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $918,664. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.