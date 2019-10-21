John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 143,372 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,372 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 903.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,171. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $38.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.