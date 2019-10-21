John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 698.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,565 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Conduent worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 66.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 59,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNDT. Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price objective on Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of CNDT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. 64,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,652. Conduent Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,076,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $19,781,110.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,941,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

