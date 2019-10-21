Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.