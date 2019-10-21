Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of CHEOY opened at $69.31 on Monday. COCHLEAR LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

