Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

