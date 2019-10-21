Jacobsen Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.91. 6,165,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

