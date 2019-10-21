Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 332 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $70.73. 278,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2657 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

