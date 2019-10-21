Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,258,000 after purchasing an additional 277,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,046 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,706,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,753,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,951,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JEC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

JEC opened at $92.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $94.10.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.