Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 653,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 181,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 381,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 224,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,859. The stock has a market cap of $531.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 20.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

