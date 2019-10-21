iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,020,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $207.68. 21,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,437. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.42 and a fifty-two week high of $212.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.30 and a 200 day moving average of $199.82.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4409 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

