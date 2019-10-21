iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Position Lowered by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises about 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.94. 2,328,207 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

