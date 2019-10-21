iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $121.13. 755,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,476. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.14.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

