iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.31 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,353 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.