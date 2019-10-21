iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

