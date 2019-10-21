iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 34,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 837,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 89,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.95. 1,137,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.83.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8235 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.