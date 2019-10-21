iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $40,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,879,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,898 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,573,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,993,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,323,000 after buying an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after buying an additional 560,098 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,469,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.21. The company had a trading volume of 246,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,592. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $168.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.24.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.