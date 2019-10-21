iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TOK opened at $69.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54.

