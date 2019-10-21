iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after buying an additional 6,830,630 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after buying an additional 3,899,300 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,008,944 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,576,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. 1,382,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,507,992. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

