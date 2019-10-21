iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

IJH stock opened at $193.32 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $198.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

