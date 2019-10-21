iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,416 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 47.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.80% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,505,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after buying an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after buying an additional 588,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $301.53. The stock had a trading volume of 101,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,150. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.98 and a 200 day moving average of $293.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.