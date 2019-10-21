iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Holdings Cut by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF accounts for 5.3% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. 224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,755. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.