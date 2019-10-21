iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 41,309 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.