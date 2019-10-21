Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $211,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 194.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 target price for the company. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.58.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,830. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

