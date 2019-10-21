Iron Financial LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 271,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.70. 551,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,892,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

