Iron Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,849 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $947,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.34. 4,832,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

