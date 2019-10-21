IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $901,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

