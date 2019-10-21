Iowa State Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,510,444,000 after purchasing an additional 269,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after purchasing an additional 602,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $576,376,000 after purchasing an additional 749,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,411,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,082,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

